Tom Brady, Dion Lewis Earn AFC Player Of Week Honors

Filed Under: AFC Player of the Week, Denver Broncos, Dion Lewis, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — For just the second time in team history, the New England Patriots have earned a pair of AFC honors in the same week.

Quarterback Tom Brady took home his NFL-record 30th AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 25 his 34 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in New England’s 41-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Dion Lewis was also named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown in the victory.

This is the third time Brady has earned the honor this season after being named AFC Player of the Week in Weeks 2 and 3. The quarterback exorcised his Denver demons to pick up his 86th career regular season road win, giving him the most in NFL history.

This is the first time Lewis has been honored with a Player of the Week award. In addition to his touchdown on special teams, the running back found the end zone on an 8-yard rush in the third quarter to notch the first regular season multi-touchdown game of his career.

The Patriots also won a pair of AFC Player of the Week honors in Week 12 of the 1998 season, when quarterback Drew Bledsoe and kicker Adam Vinatieri both brought home awards.

