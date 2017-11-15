Watch: Bill Belichick Delivers Motivational Speech To Navy Football Team

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may be practicing at the Air Force Academy, but it’s clear where Bill Belichick’s heart lies.

The New England coach recently paid a visit to the Navy football team, delivering a motivational speech in the week following a tough defeat by Temple. The speech was featured on this week’s episode of A Season With Navy Football, a season-long documentary series on Showtime.

“Confidence is really today’s confidence. It’s not last week, it’s not next month. It’s what you have today,” Belichick told the Midshipmen. “So whether you won last week or didn’t win last week, that doesn’t have anything to do with today. It doesn’t have anything to do with tomorrow. Don’t worry about what happened in the past, don’t worry about the Army game. There’s nothing you can do about any of that stuff.

“The only thing you can control is what you do today in preparation for the upcoming game.”

The Saturday after Belichick delivered those words of encouragement, Navy went out and beat SMU in Annapolis to snap their three-game losing streak and become bowl eligible.

Belichick has a special place in his heart for the Navy. His father, Steve, served as a coach and scout for the Midshipmen for over 30 years.

The Patriots are practicing at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs this week before heading to Mexico City for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.