NightSide – Massachusetts State Police Corruption

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts troopers have sued the Massachusetts State Police over allegations that they were forced to cover up details of the arrest of a judge’s daughter, who was caught driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In the wake of the controversy, Massachusetts State Police superintendent Richard McKeon announced last Friday that he would be retiring, effective November 17th. Are you surprised to hear of such blatant abuse of power, assuming the story is true? Do you think this is more common than we realize? Should McKeon receive his full pension, which could be almost two hundred grand a year?

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    November 15, 2017 at 2:21 am

    SORDID CORRUPT OOJ……TIP OF THE BURG
    THIS AG SHOULD BE BEFORE A GRAND JURY SEEKING INDICTMENTS!
    THE CJ SHOULD BE FOCUSED ON THE CORRUPTION///…..
    THE COVERUP WAS OOJ AS WAS THE OFFICIAL RECORD CHANGES.
    IF NO STATE GJ THE AG SHOULD BE REQUIRED TO…RESIGN! AND THE CJ RESIGN TOO!
    WHERE IS THE MASS BBO?

    Reply

