BOSTON (CBS) – While Christmas often gets more attention, many Americans actually say that Thanksgiving is their favorite holiday of the year. We’ve all heard the stories about the first Thanksgiving, but how has the holiday changed over hundreds of years? Melanie Kirkpatrick, author and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, joins Dan to talk about the history and heritage of Thanksgiving and why it is such an important holiday for Americans. Are you looking forward to Thanksgiving next week?