HealthWatch: New Hope For Autism; Too Much TV Could Lead To Blood Clots

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study is offering some hope to parents of children with autism. Scientists say they have performed a successful test of a possible new drug in animals.

They genetically engineered mice to have autism-like changes and then treated them with the drug for three months. They found that it reduced abnormal behaviors in the mice and improved their performance on cognitive and behavioral tests.

The researchers are currently testing the drug, called NitroSynapsin, on mouse models for other autism disorders and hope to partner with a biotechnology firm to move on to human clinical trials.

Parents are anxiously awaiting that and some have even launched an international Facebook-based support group to help.

Interestingly, the drug may also help nerve cells communicate in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Watching Too Much TV Could Lead to Blood Clots

Do you like to veg out in front of the TV? Maybe even binge watch from time to time? The American Heart Association has a warning for you.

Researchers looked at more than 15,000 middle-aged people and found that those who watch television ‘very often’ are 71 percent more likely to develop a blood clot compared to those who ‘never or seldom’ watch TV.

Any prolonged sitting can raise your risk of blood clot. Your best weapon is to keep moving.

If you love TV, you could get on a treadmill or exercise bike while watching it or you can watch in smaller increments. For example, tune in for 30 minutes and then get up and take a break.