Kyrie Irving Gives His Celtics Jersey, Sneakers To U.S. Soldiers

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving

BROOKLYN (CBS) – Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving literally gave the shirt off his back to show his appreciation for the U.S. military Tuesday night.

After the Celtics beat the Nets in Brooklyn for their 13th straight win, Irving gave his jersey and his sneakers to two soldiers in the crowd who were there for Military Appreciation Night.

He also shook their hands and thanked them for their service.

It was Irving’s first game back after suffering a minor facial fracture last week.

irvingjersey Kyrie Irving Gives His Celtics Jersey, Sneakers To U.S. Soldiers

Two U.S. Army soliders pose with Kyrie Irving’s sneakers and jersey at Barclays Center on November 14, 2017. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

He scored 25 points while wearing a protective mask.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch