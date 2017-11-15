Kyrie Irving Gives His Celtics Jersey, Sneakers To U.S. Soldiers

BROOKLYN (CBS) – Celtics All-Star guard Kyrie Irving literally gave the shirt off his back to show his appreciation for the U.S. military Tuesday night.
After the Celtics beat the Nets in Brooklyn for their 13th straight win, Irving gave his jersey and his sneakers to two soldiers in the crowd who were there for Military Appreciation Night.
He also shook their hands and thanked them for their service.
It was Irving’s first game back after suffering a minor facial fracture last week.
He scored 25 points while wearing a protective mask.