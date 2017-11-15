I-Team Call 4 Action Helps Woman Hit With Unexpected Cell Phone Charges

WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Thursday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Call 4 Action, I-Team, Paula Ebben, Verizon Wireless

BOSTON (CBS) – A local traveler’s voyage to Norway was nearly perfect.

“I went to Norway this summer. It was an amazing trip, beautiful country, wonderful people, amazing landscape,” Vicky Anderson recalled.

What wasn’t so amazing? Anderson’s Verizon cell phone bill after she got back home.

“My trip was in August. September bill — no charges. October bill  — boom. All the charges,”  said Anderson, who was hit with a $425 bill. “Or about $42.50 a day for using my camera.”

Turns out every time she used her camera overseas she was incurring international roaming charges too.

Vicky Anderson turned to the I-Team’s Call 4 Action for help with her cell phone bill. (WBZ-TV)

Just before the trip Vicky had even called Verizon to avoid just this sort of thing.

“The customer service person gave me two simple steps to do, which I followed. It didn’t work  according to plan,” she said.

After weeks of phone calls to Verizon and no resolution, Vicky reached out to the I-Team’s Call 4 Action. And that’s when the charges were wiped off the bill.

“And in a day the problem was resolved. It was phenomenal. Thank you,” she said.

Aside from turning off your phone completely, international travelers can switch to airplane mode or turn off cellular data in hopes of avoiding those costly roaming charges.

If you need help with a consumer issue reach out the I-Team’s Call 4 Action at (617) 787-7070 or email us at wbzcallforaction@cbs.com.

