Driver Accused Of Threatening Woman With Piece Of Steel In Road Rage

WINCHESTER (CBS) – A driver accused of threatening a woman with piece of steel in a case of road rage will be in court Wednesday.

Winchester Police arrested 58-year-old Scott Lawrence of Dracut after the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Lawrence. (Image credit: Winchester Police)

Investigators say he cut off the woman at the Winchester Center rotary and when she beeped her horn at him, Lawrence stopped, got out of his car and brought a one-and-a-half foot piece of steel with him.

The piece of steel police say Lawrence had in the incident. (Image credit: Winchester Police)

Police said the two “exchanged words,” Lawrence got back into his car and drove off.

The woman called police and Lawrence was arrested a short time later.

He will be arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

