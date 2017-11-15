Driver Accused Of Threatening Woman With Piece Of Steel In Road Rage

WINCHESTER (CBS) – A driver accused of threatening a woman with piece of steel in a case of road rage will be in court Wednesday.
Winchester Police arrested 58-year-old Scott Lawrence of Dracut after the incident Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say he cut off the woman at the Winchester Center rotary and when she beeped her horn at him, Lawrence stopped, got out of his car and brought a one-and-a-half foot piece of steel with him.
Police said the two “exchanged words,” Lawrence got back into his car and drove off.
The woman called police and Lawrence was arrested a short time later.
He will be arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.