Brockton Car Strikes Mother And Child, Building

BROCKTON (CBS) – A mother and daughter were struck by a car that then hit a building on Colonel Bell Drive.

A relative and witness told WBZ-TV that the girl was waiting for a school bus about 9 a.m. Wednesday and was struck by a driver who had been backing out of a parking space. The driver pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to the witness, and arguing and commotion followed.

The crash damaged the front of a unit in the Colonel Bell Drive Apartments complex.

One of the victims, wearing a neck brace, could be seen crying as first responders treated her at the scene. The victims were sent by ambulance to a local hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

Police are investigating the crash.