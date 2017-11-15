WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Marchand, Bjork Out For Bruins Against Ducks

Filed Under: anders bjork, Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have to kick off their west coast road trip without two of their top-line players.

Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork have officially been ruled out for the Bruins’ road tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday. Both players were “nicked up” during the team’s Saturday loss to the Maple Leafs and are dealing with undisclosed injuries.

Winger Peter Cehlarik got an emergency call-up from Providence and will likely suit up and take Marchand’s spot in the lineup alongside Patrice Bergeron. Kenny Agostino also got called up in light of Bjork’s absence.

David Krejci, meanwhile, is a possibility to return on Wednesday in Anaheim. He traveled with the team and was able to practice without a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, but did not skate full-time on the team’s line rushes.

dl brad marchand anders bjork bruins Marchand, Bjork Out For Bruins Against Ducks

Brad Marchand celebrates with Anders Bjork after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Ducks (7-7-3) are also dealing with their share of injuries. Captain Ryan Getzlaf is on the shelf for the next two months as he recovers from a facial fracture, and both center Ryan Kesler (hip) and defenseman Cam Fowler (knee) are also out for the next several weeks.

Usually, this game would be a stiff test for the Bruins, especially in light of their injury woes. But with the Ducks also struggling and seriously banged up, Wednesday’s contest appears to be more of a toss-up.

