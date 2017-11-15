Marchand, Bjork Out For Bruins Against Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will have to kick off their west coast road trip without two of their top-line players.

Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork have officially been ruled out for the Bruins’ road tilt against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed to reporters on Tuesday. Both players were “nicked up” during the team’s Saturday loss to the Maple Leafs and are dealing with undisclosed injuries.

Winger Peter Cehlarik got an emergency call-up from Providence and will likely suit up and take Marchand’s spot in the lineup alongside Patrice Bergeron. Kenny Agostino also got called up in light of Bjork’s absence.

David Krejci, meanwhile, is a possibility to return on Wednesday in Anaheim. He traveled with the team and was able to practice without a non-contact jersey on Tuesday, but did not skate full-time on the team’s line rushes.

The Ducks (7-7-3) are also dealing with their share of injuries. Captain Ryan Getzlaf is on the shelf for the next two months as he recovers from a facial fracture, and both center Ryan Kesler (hip) and defenseman Cam Fowler (knee) are also out for the next several weeks.

Usually, this game would be a stiff test for the Bruins, especially in light of their injury woes. But with the Ducks also struggling and seriously banged up, Wednesday’s contest appears to be more of a toss-up.