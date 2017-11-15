WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Blaze Destroys Home, Leaves Firefighter Hurt In Ayer

Filed Under: Ayer, Ayer Fire, Firefighter Hurt

AYER (CBS) — A fire destroyed a house and barn and left a firefighter with injuries in Ayer Wednesday afternoon.

ayerfire2 Blaze Destroys Home, Leaves Firefighter Hurt In Ayer

A house burned down in Ayer Wednesday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

The fire began in a barn attached to a home on Washington Street, and spread to the back of the house.

The firefighter was on the roof of the house ventilating when he was injured. The extent of his injuries wasn’t yet known.

A family with an elderly relative lived in the home, but it was not yet clear how many residents in total were displaced.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

 

