Top Of Truck Torn Off After Hitting Footbridge On Storrow Drive

BOSTON (CBS) — An over-height truck had its top torn off when it hit a bridge on Storrow Drive near Mass Ave, leaving traffic backed up during the morning commute.
The truck hit the Fairfield Street Footbridge while travelling under it on Storrow Drive shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It was not yet clear if anyone was injured, or if the bridge was damaged.
The center lane of Storrow Drive westbound was blocked, and then the truck was moved to the westbound Mass Ave off ramp, which was then closed. It was reopened around 7:20 a.m.