Simmons College To Name School For Late Journalist Gewn Ifill

Reward Offered To Catch Watertown Cemetery VandalsTwo area businesses are offering a $2,000 reward to help catch vandals who desecrated Saint Patrick's Cemetery.

Police Search For Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Teen At Northshore MallThey said the incident happened inside the Forever 21 store around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Simmons College To Name School For Late Journalist Gewn IfillSimmons College announced Tuesday the Gwen Ifill College of Media, Arts and Humanities in honor of Ifill, who graduated from the private college with a communications degree in 1977.

Is Gun Maker Liable? Court Takes Up Newtown Shooting CaseThe Connecticut Supreme Court will hear arguments as to whether Remington Arms should be held liable for the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.