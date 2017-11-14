NightSide – The Future of the Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston drivers know that the Mass Pike has its problems. Specifically in the area where the road cuts through Allston, traffic can often be brutal at any time of day. But the plan to address the problem and redo the roads in that area could reportedly cost one billion dollars or more. Stephanie Pollack, Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation, checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about potential plans for the area, and what the state is hoping to accomplish. Do you think the Mass Pike needs a major overhaul? Or do you worry about a project that already has such a high price tag attached?