Kyrie Irving Goes Through Celtics Shootaround, Plans To Play Vs. Nets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will have Kyrie Irving back on Tuesday night as they go for their 13th straight win.

Irving, who suffered a facial fracture last Friday, went through the team’s shootaround and told reporters that he plans on playing against the Nets in Brooklyn. Irving will wear a protective mask for the foreseeable future, which he’s done twice before during his career.

Irving said he’s not very fond of wearing a mask, but having done it in the past will help him over the next few weeks.

“I hate wearing it but somehow it’s caused a craze on Instagram as well as social media. It’s masked man,” he joked. “But I understand that it’s just for my safety so throw on the mask for a few weeks and go about my business.”

Irving left Boston’s comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets last Friday after just two minutes following an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Bayes. He was sent home at halftime and sat out Sunday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors in Boston.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that Irving did everything at Tuesday’s shootaround and “looked pretty good.”

The point guard has gotten off to a great start to his Boston career, averaging 20.3 points off of 46 percent shooting from the floor.