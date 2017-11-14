Volunteers Wanted To Knit Red Hats For Babies

BOSTON (CBS) – The American Heart Association is looking for volunteer knitters to help out a good cause.

The organization is teaming up with The Children’s Heart Foundation to mark American Heart Month in February with “Little Hats, Big Hearts.” They’re hoping to give out thousands of red hats to babies to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.

Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet little red hats. Donations of yarn are also accepted.

The American Heart Association website has information on who to contact in participating states. You can also check out recommended yarn types and sample patterns.

Boston-area residents can send hats to 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 | Waltham, MA 02451 until Jan. 12. Any hats sent after that date will be saved for the next year.

“Little Hats, Big Hearts” began in 2014 with a few hundred hats, and now it has made it to more than 40 states.