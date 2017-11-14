David Krejci Has Full-Contact Practice With Bruins, Close To Returning

BOSTON (CBS) — David Krejci shed the non-contact jersey on Tuesday, practicing again with the Bruins with an eye toward getting back to game action on the team’s west coast road trip. It was a small, subtle step, but a step in the right direction nonetheless as the center eyes a return as soon as Wednesday night in Anaheim.

Krejci looks to be gradually working his way back in, skating part-time on the Bruins’ initial practice lines with Jordan Swarz and Danton Heinen. He split time with Frank Vatrano on the first drill, and with Swarz on the next one. His regular linemates prior to his back injury were again split up, as David Pastrnak skated on the top line and struggling rookie Jake DeBrusk practiced with Sean Kuraly and Matt Beleskey.

Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork remained absent from practice, as they did not travel with the team to Anaheim. But they have yet to be ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Ducks and could still make the trip on Tuesday.

Krejci scored six points in as many games before injuring his back on Oct. 19 against the Canucks. The Bruins have scored nearly a full goal less per game in his absence, averaging 3.3 tallies per game in their first six and 2.4 in their last 10.