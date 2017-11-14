Narcan, Treatment Are Focuses In Baker’s New Opioid Push

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 14, 2017 (State House News Service) – The Baker administration plans to ask the federal government to allow states the flexibility to make overdose-reversing naloxone available over the counter, if states choose, the governor announced Tuesday as he unveiled a sweeping bill to tackle opioid addiction.
Legislation that Gov. Charlie Baker is filing, called the CARE Act, aims to increase access to treatment services by ensuring treatment beds meet current needs and by expanding access to treatment through hospital emergency departments.
Administratively, the governor announced, his office will invest up to $30 million a year from the state’s federal Medicaid waiver to expand residential recovery services, increase access to medication-assisted treatment, add recovery coaches, and implement a consistent clinical assessment tool through the treatment system.
Baker’s bill would also require prescribers in Massachusetts to use electronic prescriptions and stop using oral and paper prescriptions when prescribing regulated drugs by 2020.