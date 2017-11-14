WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Narcan, Treatment Are Focuses In Baker’s New Opioid Push

By Michael P. Norton, STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE
Filed Under: Drug Addiction, Gov. Charlie Baker, Opioid Bill

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 14, 2017 (State House News Service) – The Baker administration plans to ask the federal government to allow states the flexibility to make overdose-reversing naloxone available over the counter, if states choose, the governor announced Tuesday as he unveiled a sweeping bill to tackle opioid addiction.

Legislation that Gov. Charlie Baker is filing, called the CARE Act, aims to increase access to treatment services by ensuring treatment beds meet current needs and by expanding access to treatment through hospital emergency departments.

narcan robi Narcan, Treatment Are Focuses In Bakers New Opioid Push

Narcan. (David Robichaud/WBZ-TV)

Administratively, the governor announced, his office will invest up to $30 million a year from the state’s federal Medicaid waiver to expand residential recovery services, increase access to medication-assisted treatment, add recovery coaches, and implement a consistent clinical assessment tool through the treatment system.

Baker’s bill would also require prescribers in Massachusetts to use electronic prescriptions and stop using oral and paper prescriptions when prescribing regulated drugs by 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch