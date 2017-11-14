Worcester Man Killed In Atlanta Concert Shooting

WORCESTER (CBS) — A man from Worcester who had recently moved to Atlanta was killed in a shooting at a rap concert there over the weekend.

Giovan Diaz, 22, from Worcester, and Ewell Yona, 21, were killed in the shooting, which police said happened after two people climbed onstage between performances.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the two deceased victims earlier had become rowdy and climbed up onto the stage during the break before the main act appeared,” Atlanta Police said in a press release. “Another patron took issue and an argument ensued.”

They said that man pulled a pistol out and shot Diaz and Yona, who had just moved to Atlanta a few months ago.

The concert, headlined by rapper and Dorchester native Cousin Stizz, was held at the Masquerade Club.

Cousin Stizz issued a statement saying he was “completely heartbroken” by the shooting.

Atlanta Police released a photo from the concert of two men they are looking for as “persons of interest” in the case.

One of those men had on a red plaid shirt and a mowhawk, and the other wore a dark plaid shirt.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.