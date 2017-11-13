Underage Driver Charged With OUI After Yarmouthport Crash

YARMOUTHPORT (CBS) — Yarmouth Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say drunkenly drove into a tree over Veterans Day Weekend.

Nicholas Harrington of Dennis was charged with OUI liquor, operating a motor vehicle negligently as to endanger, and leaving a scene of property damage.

Nicholas Harrington. (Yarmouth Police)

Police were sent to the scene of a crash on Stratford Lane in Yarmouthport around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They found that a group of young people had been drinking Friday night, and that one of them, apparently still drunk, had crashed a Volkswagen Passat into a tree.

The impact caused the car’s bumper to come off, and officers found it laying in a nearby yard.

The bumper of the Passat in a yard on Stratford Lane. (Yarmouth Police)

Officers found Harrington nearby, covered in leaves, at the intersection of Oxford Road and Stratford Lane. They said he was “disheveled,” and that he had a large cut on his hand and dried blood on his shirt.

Once they determined he had been driving the Passat and was intoxicated, he was placed under arrest.

Harrington was held over the weekend at the Yarmouth Police Headquarters, and was set to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

