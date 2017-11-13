Police Search For Man In Violent Square One Mall Carjacking

SAUGUS (CBS) — Police are still looking for a man they say carjacked a taxi from the Square One Mall Sunday night.

Saugus Police said they got a call from the staff of the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Broadway around 6:45 p.m., saying that a possible shoplifter had run out of the store.

That man then smashed the driver’s side window of a nearby taxi, pulled the taxi driver out, and took off in the car toward Essex Street.

Police said the taxi driver was not injured.

The man was described as white and in his 30s, and was wearing a black hat and jacket at the time.

The taxi is a gray 2008 Ford Fusion operated by Garcia’s Taxi, with a Massachusetts license plate reading 412c.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the taxi is asked to contact Saugus Police.