‘Creative’ Driver Faces Charges For Fake Pizza Box License Plate

Filed Under: Hopkinton

HOPKINTON (CBS) – Police in Hopkinton don’t seem very impressed by one driver’s attempt at a “fake” license plate.

They shared a photo Sunday on Facebook of a homemade plate on a 2001 Buick century.

“Here’s a little advice to those aspiring to make their own license plates…,” police wrote. “1. Don’t.
2. But if you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers.”

The “creative” driver is now facing charges that include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, as well as attaching “fake home made” plates.

