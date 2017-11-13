‘Creative’ Driver Faces Charges For Fake Pizza Box License Plate

HOPKINTON (CBS) – Police in Hopkinton don’t seem very impressed by one driver’s attempt at a “fake” license plate.
They shared a photo Sunday on Facebook of a homemade plate on a 2001 Buick century.
“Here’s a little advice to those aspiring to make their own license plates…,” police wrote. “1. Don’t.
2. But if you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers.”
The “creative” driver is now facing charges that include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, as well as attaching “fake home made” plates.