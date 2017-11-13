Bill Belichick Ties Tom Landry In Career Wins, Gives All Credit To His Players

BOSTON (CBS) — Sunday night’s Patriots win was a special one for Bill Belichick.

The victory was the 270th of his career as a head coach (both regular season and playoffs), and moved him into a tie with Dallas Cowboys legend Tom Landry for the third-most in NFL history.

Belichick, while honored to have his name mentioned with Landry’s, deferred the credit to his players and assistant coaches.

“It’s flattering, but honestly, I don’t think that’s the story tonight,” Belichick told reporters following New England’s 41-16 win over the Broncos in Denver. “The story is what our team did, the way our team performed. To win games in this league, you need great players. I’ve been fortunate; I’ve had a lot of great players, a lot of great assistant coaches and great staffs. That’s really what it’s about. Players are the ones that deserve the credit. They’re the ones that go out and make the plays, and they did it tonight.”

Sunday night was Belichick’s 233rd win as head coach of the New England Patriots, which includes 20 victories in the playoffs and five in Super Bowl titles. He’ll have a chance to claim third place all to himself next Sunday when the Patriots play the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

Don Shula is the all-time wins leader among NFL coaches with 347, with George Halas second with 324 wins.