Trash Truck Driver Dumps Flaming Garbage On I-93 South

Filed Under: Fire, I-93, Stoneham, trash fire

STONEHAM (CBS) — A trash truck driver was hurt Monday morning when the garbage he was hauling on I-93 caught fire.

Medford Firefighters Local 1032 said it appeared the driver dumped the garbage in the breakdown lane on the side of I-93 South near Exit 35 when he noticed it was burning.

State Police said the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

Crews from the Medford, Stoneham, and Woburn Fire Departments responded, hosing down the piles of flaming garbage.

fire11 Trash Truck Driver Dumps Flaming Garbage On I 93 South

Fire crews put out the burning trash on the side of I-93. (Medford Firefighters Local 1032)

That stretch of I-93 was shut down for hours while the flaming trash was cleared. All lanes were reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

