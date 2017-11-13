Trash Truck Driver Dumps Flaming Garbage On I-93 South

Investigators Resume Search In 1980 Manchester, NH Cold CaseInvestigators are searching the woods behind an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hampshire, in connection with the 1980 disappearance of a woman.

Trash Truck Driver Dumps Flaming Garbage On I-93 SouthA trash truck driver was hurt Monday morning when the garbage he was hauling on I-93 caught fire.

Fall River Police Officer Fatally Shoots 19-Year-Old, 5 Arrested In Related DisturbanceFall River police were involved with a shooting late Sunday night and five people were arrested during a related incident.

Police Search For Man In Violent Square One Mall CarjackingPolice are looking for a man they say stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store--as well as the taxi that brought him there.