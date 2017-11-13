Investigators Resume Search In 1980 Manchester, NH Cold Case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Investigators are searching the woods behind an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hampshire, in connection with the 1980 disappearance of a woman.

Officials say an anonymous tip has led them to the search in the case of 25-year-old Denise Daneault.

On the night of June 8, 1980, Daneault, a divorced mother of two children, went out to a private social club and never returned.

Daneault lived on the same street as another woman, Denise Beaudin, who disappeared in 1981.

Beaudin was the girlfriend of a man later suspected to have killed her and others while using numerous names in multiple states.

In 1981 he was known as Bob Evans, but investigators determined his real name was Terry Peder Rasmussen.

It’s unclear whether the cases are connected.

