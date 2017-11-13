WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Investigators Resume Search In 1980 Manchester, NH Cold Case

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Investigators are searching the woods behind an apartment complex in Manchester, New Hampshire, in connection with the 1980 disappearance of a woman.

Officials say an anonymous tip has led them to the search in the case of 25-year-old Denise Daneault.

Denise Ann Daneault, 25, disappeared on June 8, 1980. (Missing Persons Database photo)

On the night of June 8, 1980, Daneault, a divorced mother of two children, went out to a private social club and never returned.

Daneault lived on the same street as another woman, Denise Beaudin, who disappeared in 1981.

denice Investigators Resume Search In 1980 Manchester, NH Cold Case

Denise Beaudin in 1976. (Photo credit: NH Attorney General’s Office)

Beaudin was the girlfriend of a man later suspected to have killed her and others while using numerous names in multiple states.

In 1981 he was known as Bob Evans, but investigators determined his real name was Terry Peder Rasmussen.

terry rasmussen Investigators Resume Search In 1980 Manchester, NH Cold Case

Terry Peder Rasmussen shown in a 1973 booking photo in Arizona.
(Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office/New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General via AP)

It’s unclear whether the cases are connected.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

