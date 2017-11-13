Jay Talking Travel: Cairo – The Spice Man

Finding myself deliciously lost in back alleys of Cairo, swimming with the smells from the dollar a meal food stalls and the sounds of the call to prayer, I happened upon a very attractive spice shop operated by a youngish man named Rabi. He was an outgoing sort so I handed him the microphone and told him to take us to school on spices. He did a great job, and you can really sense a cultural difference in what he said. My friends, meet Rabi.

