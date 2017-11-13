Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. Drawing Trade Interest From Giants

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s unclear whether Jackie Bradley Jr. is actually on the trade block, but the latest reports suggest that the Red Sox may have have made their center fielder available.

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted on Sunday morning that the San Francisco Giants have expressed interest in a potential trade for the 27-year-old Bradley, who batted .245 with 17 home runs in 133 games while playing typically stellar defense in center field in 2017. The teams could potentially discuss such a deal at the annual GM meetings in Orlando, which run Monday-Thursday.

Bradley is arbitration eligible through the 2020 season. He earned a $3.6 million salary in 2017.

The reports of Bradley possibly being on the block come amid rumors that the Red Sox could be heating up trade talks with the Marlins for slugger Giancarlo Stanton. It’s highly unlikely that Bradley would be nearly enough as the centerpiece of a trade package for Stanton. But moving him to San Francisco would allow the Red Sox to shift either Andrew Benintendi or Mookie Betts to center field and add some much-needed power at one of the corner outfield spots.

In addition to potentially shopping Bradley, the Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in free-agent first baseman Carlos Santana.