David Krejci ‘Planning To Play At Some Point’ On Bruins’ Road Trip

BOSTON (CBS) — David Krejci appears to be on the verge of returning from a back injury after missing the Bruins’ last 10 games. The center will join the team on their upcoming west coast road trip, which goes to Anaheim on Wednesday, Los Angeles on Thursday, and San Jose on Saturday.

Krejci practiced with the Bruins in a red non-contact jersey on Monday, and felt good enough about the session to virtually guarantee that he will return for the B’s in one of the next three games.

“I’m planning to play at some point on this trip,” Krejci told reporters after practice, via the Boston Sports Journal’s Joe McDonald.3 goals per game. In the last 10 games without him, they’ve averaged just 2.4.

The Bruins (6-6-4) could certainly use the offensive production and center depth that Krejci would provide. In the first six games of the season, during which Krejci scored one goal and six points, the Bruins averaged 3.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork did not practice on Monday after getting “nicked up” during Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy. They will not travel with the team to Anaheim on Monday, but could still fly out before Wednesday.

The banged-up B’s have lost three in a row (including one in overtime) to fall to 12th in the Eastern Conference. They are on pace for just 82 points on the season and clearly need all the reinforcements they can get ahead of a treacherous road trip.