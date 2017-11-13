Decorated Veteran Who Received Birthday Surprise From Navy Dies

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A decorated Korean War veteran from New Hampshire who received a special birthday visit from the U.S. Navy last summer has died at 93 years old.

The death of Captain Thomas Hudner, the former commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services, was announced on Monday.

During the Korean War in 1950, Hudner intentionally crashed his own plane to try and save a friend after his plane was shot down.

Jesse Brown, Hudner’s wingman whose plane was shot down, was the Navy’s first black carrier pilot.

For his actions, Hudner was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Captain Thomas Hudner blows out the candles on his birthday cake Wednesday. (Kim Tunnicliffe/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

In August 2016, 50 Naval officers marched down the Concord street where Hudner lives and met him outside his home.

The officers sang the Navy Hymm and Happy Birthday to Hudner as he turned 92 years old.

