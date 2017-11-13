Decorated Veteran Who Received Birthday Surprise From Navy Dies

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A decorated Korean War veteran from New Hampshire who received a special birthday visit from the U.S. Navy last summer has died at 93 years old.

The death of Captain Thomas Hudner, the former commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services, was announced on Monday.

During the Korean War in 1950, Hudner intentionally crashed his own plane to try and save a friend after his plane was shot down.

Saddened to learn that US Navy Captain, Medal of Honor Recipient Thomas J. Hudner Jr. has passed away. A great leader, former Commissioner to the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/MdMYm1hlld — Francisco Urena 🇺🇸 (@Urena) November 13, 2017

Jesse Brown, Hudner’s wingman whose plane was shot down, was the Navy’s first black carrier pilot.

For his actions, Hudner was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

In August 2016, 50 Naval officers marched down the Concord street where Hudner lives and met him outside his home.

The officers sang the Navy Hymm and Happy Birthday to Hudner as he turned 92 years old.