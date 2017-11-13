Music School Says 11 Fired In 13 Years For Sex Misconduct

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The president of a prestigious music school in Boston says 11 faculty members have been fired during the past 13 years for sexual assault and harassment.

At a forum Monday, Berklee College of Music President Roger Brown apologized to students who have been assaulted and pledged to “root out abusive behavior.”

“I admire their courage in coming forward and am grateful for their activism. We made it clear to the Berklee community that we have a shared commitment to remove, from our campus, anyone responsible for sexual misconduct,” said a statement.

Students walked out of classes Monday to protest the alleged assaults. Hundreds marched to the performance center where the campus forum was held.

The college said they created a group to address sexual misconduct and would be releasing a timeline of when they plan to accomplish key milestones by the end of the semester.

