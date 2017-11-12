Police ID Man Fatally Shot In Car Near Boston’s Symphony Hall

BOSTON (AP) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in his car near Boston’s Symphony Hall.
Police say 37-year-old Brent Stevenson died after he was shot Monday night.
Police Commissioner William Evans said Stevenson and another driver were ramming each other’s cars on a busy street before the other driver opened fire.
Stevenson crashed into a parked car and was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Authorities said the Boston resident was “well-known” to police, and investigators believe it was a gang-related shooting.
