Moulton To Ryan: Hold Hearing On Bump Stock Ban Bill

MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — Congressman Seth Moulton is calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan to at least hold a hearing on a bill that would ban bump stocks.

Massachusetts just banned the devices, which were used in the Las Vegas shooting last month.

Bump stocks allow semi-automatic guns to fire rapidly and continuously as if they were fully automatic weapons. (WBZ-TV)

Moulton told WBZ NewsRadio’s Karyn Regal he’s not pleased that Ryan won’t hold a hearing for the bill in Washington.

“We just need Speaker Ryan to do his job, to have the courage to do the right thing on behalf of the American people, and allow this debate, allow a vote on this bipartisan bill,” Moulton said.

Ryan, however, doesn’t want a law, but a regulatory fix–and says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobbacco, and Firearms should handle the issue of bump stocks.

Moulton says that isn’t enough.

Regal also asked Moulton about the Air Force not reporting the Texas gunman”s status, which should have kept him from gun ownership.

The military appears to have not reported that shooter’s dishonorable discharge.

“It looks like this is a systemic problem,” Moulton said. “And by the way, it’s not just with the Air Force. There are states across the country that are not doing proper reporting that would prevent violent gun deaths like this.”

Despite these setbacks, Moulton remains optomistic.

“We have a lot of work to do, and it’s clear that the vast majority of Americans are behind these reforms,” Moulton said.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

