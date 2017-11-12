Pet Parade: CARE South Coast

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and two cats up for adoption from the Center for Animal Rescue and Education (CARE) South Coast were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Minnie. (WBZ-TV)

Minnie, 4, and her daughter were surrendered by a family who knew they couldn’t provide the care they needed. They’re both spayed and ready to be adopted!

Daisy. (WBZ-TV)

Daisy, 2, is Minnie’s daughter. She and Minnie have to be adopted together. They’re a very fun-loving and engaging couple who are used to children.

Two ten-week-old kittens.
(WBZ-TV)

A sibling pair of 10-week-old kittens will soon be available for adoption, too. They will be spayed and neutered at around 12 weeks and given age-appropriate vaccines, and then will be ready to go!

For more information, visit caresouthcoast.com.

