Pet Parade: CARE South Coast

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and two cats up for adoption from the Center for Animal Rescue and Education (CARE) South Coast were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Minnie, 4, and her daughter were surrendered by a family who knew they couldn’t provide the care they needed. They’re both spayed and ready to be adopted!

Daisy, 2, is Minnie’s daughter. She and Minnie have to be adopted together. They’re a very fun-loving and engaging couple who are used to children.

A sibling pair of 10-week-old kittens will soon be available for adoption, too. They will be spayed and neutered at around 12 weeks and given age-appropriate vaccines, and then will be ready to go!

For more information, visit caresouthcoast.com.