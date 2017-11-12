Keller @ Large: Mass GOP Chair Kirsten Hughes

BOSTON (CBS) — A week after speaking to her Democratic counterpart, WBZ political analyst Jon Keller sat down with the head of the Republican Party in Massachusetts, Kirsten Hughes.

Keller asked Kirsten Hughes if she believes Roy Moore, the Senate candidate in Alabama recently accused of sexual misconduct, should drop out of his race.

“I think that that’s certainly something that’s extremely troubling, no matter what party you’re a part of,” Hughes said. “But certainly, this has distracted people from the race at the bare minimum, and I think that that’s an important thing for him to do now.”

With the subject of sexual harrassment in the news in the last few weeks, Jon asked if she personally had ever experienced harrassment working in politics.

“I’m a woman of a certain age and I’ve been in the workplace for a long time now,” she said. “I certainly exerienced that type of behavior, or inappropriate talk or things like that, throughout my career … it’s certainly something that happens.”

She said she thinks important steps are being taken on Beacon Hill to bring regulations and training back to the workplace–but that people should remember to treat each other with dignity and respect.

Keller and Hughes also talked about the issues in next year’s Governor’s race, Charlie Baker’s record, and Hughes’ belief that Elizabeth Warren’s national profile hurts the people of Massachusetts.

