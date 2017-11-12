Fire Tears Through Chelsea Triple-Decker Across Street From Firehouse

CHELSEA (CBS) — An early-morning fire tore through the third floor of a home in Chelsea Sunday–but luckily, the closest firehouse was just across the street.

The fire started on the third floor of the building on Sagamore Street around 1 a.m.

Deputy Chief Michael Masucci said several residents ran across the street and started banging on the front door of their station.

“They came down the stairs and found multiple people banging on the door, reporting that their house was on fire,” Masucci said.

People were trapped inside, but crews were able to escort them out safely. Nobody was injured.

There were ten people displaced–eight adults and two children.

“Red Cross was on scene, and we got assistance from the MBTA, housed them in an MBTA bus due to the cold weather concerns,” Masucci said.

Damage from the fire was estimated at around $150,000-$200,000.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports