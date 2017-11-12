Aly Raisman Points To ‘Culture,’ Comes Forward To Accuse Team Doctor Of Sexual Abuse

BOSTON (CBS) — Aly Raisman became the latest woman to accuse former team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse on a 60 Minutes interview.

The Olympic gymnast from Needham won three gold medal and captained the U.S. Olympic team.

She said she was first treated by Nassar when she was 15 and eight years later is still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“I was just really innocent, I didn’t really know, you know, you don’t think that of someone, so I trusted him,” Raisman said.

“I want people to know: just because someone is nice to you and just because everyone is saying they are the best person, it is not okay for them to ever make you uncomfortable.”

More than 130 women have come forward with allegations that the doctor sexual abused them while they were under the impression he was treating them for hip and back injuries.

Nassar is now in jail. He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges but not guilty to charges of sexual assault.

Raisman also slammed critics who question why she and other athletes waited this long to speak out.

“Why are we looking at ‘why didn’t the girls speak up?’ Why not look at ‘what about the culture?'” she asked.

“What did U.S.A. Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?”

The gold medalist said she hoped her story will inspire change to help keep athletes safe.

“I think that this speaking out and creating positive change so that athletes are safe is more important better than any Olympic medal you could ever win.”