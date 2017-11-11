Tewksbury Chief: 9-Month-Old Was Feet Away From Fentanyl During Bust

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Three people arrested after a major drug bust could also face child endangerment charges after a nine-month-old child was found just feet away from what police believe was the deadly substance fentanyl.

Wilson Soto, 49, Cristina Richardson-Rodriguez, 48, and their 20-year-old son Yojanel Soto were all arraigned Friday on drug trafficking charges.

Wilson Soto was also charged with identity fraud and having a false driver’s license.

All three were held on bail–Wilson Soto was held on $500,000, Yojanel Soto was held on $50,000, and Richardson-Rodriguez was held on $25,000.

Police said they found over a kilo of cocaine, about half a kilo of fentanyl, and about $8,000 cash in their Ames Hill Drive apartment and in a vehicle that was also subject to a search warrant.

They said the drugs had a street value of around $100,000.

Tewksbury Police Chief Tim Sheehan said the child was extremely close to the dangerous substances when Tewksbury, Billerica, and State Police, as well as DEA agents, busted in around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

“When they executed the search warrant and entered into the apartment, the nine-month-old was in Cristina’s arms, just inside the door, and within probably twelve feet of where they located 86 grams of a product that we believe is fentanyl,” Sheehan told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz.

The Department of Children and Families was notified, and the child was taken to a relative’s home.

Sheehan calls this a significant bust in a community that has seen 90 overdose cases this year–13 of which were fatal.

“This is something that will really help us, I believe, make a dent in this type of activity,” he said.

If any of the three make bail, the judge ordered they surrender their passports and wear a GPS monitor at all times.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports