Patriots-Broncos Week 10 News, Notes & Fun Facts: Milestone Week For Bill Belichick?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Broncos may as well be division rivals given how many times they’ve faced off recently.

Sunday night’s game in Denver will mark the seventh straight season the two teams have squared off, and this will be the third consecutive year the Patriots have traveled to Denver.

Here’s all the news, notes and fun facts you need to know heading into the game:

– This will be the 53rd meeting between the Patriots and the Broncos overall. The Pats have played more games against the Broncos than any other team that has never played in New England’s division.

– The Pats are 10-21 overall in games played in Denver, which includes their 0-4 record in playoff games.

– Tom Brady is 6-6 against the Broncos in the regular season and 1-3 in the postseason. He is 3-7 against the Broncos in Denver.

– The Patriots are 27-18 on Sunday Night Football. Brady is 18-10 in his 28 Sunday night games.

– Bill Belichick has 269 overall wins as a head coach. He needs one more to tie Tom Landry for third place on the all time coaching wins list.

– The Pats will now play five of their next six games on the road, their longest road stretch since 1967. In that year they opened the season with five straight on the road.

– The Pats are riding an 11-game road winning streak.

– Tight end Rob Gronkowski has scored 74 touchdowns in 95 games. Brady has connected with Gronk for 72 touchdowns.