Millbury Vet Couple Credits Time In Service For Long Marriage

MILLBURY (CBS) — It all started in 1954, when Patsy Goyette flew into the Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

As she sat with her girlfriends, she couldn’t help but notice Donald.

“And he walked over and I looked at him and I said, I’m going to marry that guy,” Patsy told WBZ-TV’s Lisa Gresci. “Two weeks later, he asked me to marry him and I said yes.”

The two were just 18 and 19 years old.

“This was the 29th of October,” Donald remembered. “Two days later, got a date … been together ever since.”

He says that very first date seems like it was yesterday.

“You could get eight hamburgers for a dollar, and we did that,” he said. “She ate five and I ate three. It’s true! But I was skinny!

The two married December 12, 1954. Six children, 13 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren later, they love each other just as much as they did on day one–giving a lot of the credit to what they learned while serving our country.

Their love story started in the service, just another reason why Veterans Day Weekend is so dear to their hearts.

One of the keys to their marriage? Never going to bed angry.

“Well things ain’t always rosy,” Patsy said. “We do yell at one another once in a while, but then it’s over with.”

After more than six decades of strength, love, and respect, both can proudly say they found their soulmate in the service.

“Best friend I ever had,” Patsy said. “Sometimes we sit and talk and it’s quiet and reminisce on all the old days … He’s number one. That’s the key. And it’s been lovely. I hope there’s many more.”