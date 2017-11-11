WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Centro: Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Helping Children & Hurricane Victims

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
November 9, 2017
Boston Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina are transforming the lives of children in the Dominican Republic and helping hurricane victims at the same time! The power couple has been helping children in their homeland for the last decade and this year, they are taking on the righteous task of helping people affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean and Florida. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about their mission, the work they do with the foundation and their 2nd Annual Pedro Martinez Charity Gala event, which took place on November 3, at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the charity’s Executive Director Carolina Martinez. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

Watch Centro in Spanish:

IMPORTANT – PLEASE NOTE: Due to a change in programming, Saturday November 11th and Saturday November 18th CENTRO WILL AIR AT 6:50AM. AFTER THAT, CENTRO WILL RESUME TO IT’S REGULAR SCHEDULE SATURDAY’S AT 7:50AM, ON WBZ | CBS Boston.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
PEDRO MARTINEZ CHARITY
Helping Children
& Hurricane Victims
http://www.pedromartinezcharity.com
info@pedromartinezcharity.com
Social Media: @PedroCharity
 
