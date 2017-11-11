Centro: Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Helping Children & Hurricane Victims

November 9, 2017

Boston Red Sox legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and his wife Carolina are transforming the lives of children in the Dominican Republic and helping hurricane victims at the same time! The power couple has been helping children in their homeland for the last decade and this year, they are taking on the righteous task of helping people affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria in the Caribbean and Florida. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about their mission, the work they do with the foundation and their 2nd Annual Pedro Martinez Charity Gala event, which took place on November 3, at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the charity’s Executive Director Carolina Martinez. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

PEDRO MARTINEZ CHARITY

Helping Children

& Hurricane Victims

http://www.pedromartinezcharity.com

info@pedromartinezcharity.com

Social Media: @PedroCharity



