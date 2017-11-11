WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Bruins Lose To Maple Leafs For Second Straight Night

Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs

BOSTON (AP) — Mitchell Marner and James van Riemsdyk each had a goal and an assist, Curtis McElhinney stopped 38 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Saturday night to complete a sweep of a home-and-home series.

Morgan Rielly and Patrick Marleau also scored to help the Leafs win their fourth straight one night after a 3-2 overtime victory at home over the Bruins.

Frank Vatrano had Boston’s goal and Tuukka Rask finished with 21 saves. The Bruins have lost four of five games (1-3-1).

Boston had a two-man power-play advantage for 67 seconds early in the third, but was limited to two shots on goal.

Rielly then made it 3-1 by beating Rask on a shot that found its way through a group of players at 6:52 of the third. Marleau capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:47 to go.

Marner and van Riemsdyk scored in the opening 15 minutes of the game to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Marner stole a clearing pass from defenseman Brandon Carlo in the high slot, cut in and sent a wrist shot that beat Rask on the glove side at 8:52.

Nazem Kadri sent a pass that van Riemsdyk redirected into the net from just outside the crease with 7:44 remaining in the period for his 14th goal in 30 career games against the Bruins, his most versus any team.

Boston sliced it 2-1 on Vatrano’s score with 4:42 left in the first when he tipped Torey Krug’s shot from point, sending the puck sailing into the net over McElhinney’s left shoulder.

McElhinney stopped 13 shots in the second period, his best came when he slid across to make a glove stop of Marchand’s backhander.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch