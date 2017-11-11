Phantom Gourmet: Blackmoor Kitchen & Bar In Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN – Fasten your seatbelts and your taste buds, because your belly is about to go on an international eating extravaganza. Leave your passport at home, because there is only one stop on this trip, and it is at Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen.

Located in the shadows of the Zakim Bridge, along the Freedom Trail in Charlestown, Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen is a high-energy spot with various dining options, whether you want to belly up to the bar with friends, tuck into a quiet booth for a romantic evening, or have a festive night out with the family.

The globally inspired menu is just as diverse as the atmosphere, with inventive appetizers, big bowls of pasta, overloaded sandwiches, and creative entrees.

The appetizer section of the menu will take your taste buds around the world with Mozambique Shrimp served with pita, so you can sop up all of that North African pepper sauce. For some southern heat there are Nashville Hot Tenders served over white bread, with pickles to cool down that fire in your mouth. For some tasty chicken by way of Asia, get the table an order of the Bangkok Wings. They are a favorite of just about everyone who works here, including Chef Howard Hayward and Manager Kyle Keating.

“You get sweet, sour, salty, bitter, which is pretty prevalent to Thai cuisine,” the chef explained.

“I can’t get enough of them,” Kyle added. “The flavors are something that you won’t really see everywhere else.”

For the ultimate app, order Blackmoor’s poutine topped with lamb, for a unique spin on a Canadian classic.

“It’s a nice twist on a traditional Canadian dish,” Kyle said. “We serve it with lamb, has nice cheese curds and then you get an option of an egg on top that really seals the deal.”

If you are looking to fill your belly without draining your wallet, head to the Bowls section of the Blackmoor menu, where you will find enormous dishes of pasta. There is the Big Easy, a Cajun style bowl loaded up with Blackened Chicken, Shrimp, and Andouille sausage, all smothered in a Chipotle Cream Sauce. There is Bolognese made with braised boar, for a spicy spin on that classic Italian comfort dish. For the ultimate Bowl, dig your chopsticks into the Seafood Ramen.

“Seafood Ramen is delicious,” Kyle stated. “It has a mixture of all local New England seafood. It has a little bit of a spicy sriracha broth with some crunchy vegetables on top, so it just gives you a little bit of textures and flavors in one bite.”

The sandwiches coming out of the Blackmoor kitchen are always sensational, whether you try the Blackened Salmon BLT with cilantro mayo on crunchy ciabatta, or go for their Irish Patty Melt topped with grilled tomatoes, Kerrygold Cheddar and Irish Bacon. For some south in your mouth, nothing beats the Spiced Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Hot Relish, American cheese and Alabama White Sauce, all on a Buttered Bun.

“It’s one of my favorites just because you get a little bit of a heat from the relish, you get the nice crispy chicken when you bite in, and all the other just fresh ingredients on top pull it all together,” Kyle described.

Your taste buds will continue their tasty trip through the entree section, where you will find German Jagerschnitzel served alongside Cider Glazed Cabbage; Beer Battered English Fish and Chips with housemade tartar sauce; and layered Cast Iron Mac and Cheese.

“It’s almost like a soul food plate in one,” Chef Howard explained. “On the bottom layer of the pan is the collard greens. It’s got smoked chicken in it. Then the mac and cheese is on top of that, and then the cornbread crumbs on top of that, and then fried chicken on top of that.”

If that does not satisfy your need for cheese, finish your meal off with some of the Chef’s ever changing Cheesecakes.

“On the menu it’s cheesecake du jour. This week I’m doing lemon cheesecake, and I topped it with a lemon curd, and it comes with a raspberry sauce, fresh raspberries and whipped cream,” he described. “I’m just a big fan of cheesecake. It’s a great way to end your experience.”

Lamb Poutine, Seafood Ramen, a Fried Chicken Sandwich, Cast Iron Mac and Cheese, and a slice of Cheesecake make for the Perfect Meal at Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen. You will find it at 1 Chelsea Street in Charlestown, and online at blackmoorbar.com.

