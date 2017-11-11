After the bombshell sexual allegations were released yesterday, some Republican senators have publicly denounced Republican senatorial candidate Moore and his actions. Senator Mitch McConnell stated that he should, “Step aside for all the obvious reasons.” Should Moore withdraw? Should the Republican Party try to replace him before the mid-December election?
