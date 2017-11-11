WEATHER ALERT Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

After the bombshell sexual allegations were released yesterday, some Republican senators have publicly denounced Republican senatorial candidate Moore and his actions. Senator Mitch McConnell stated that he should, “Step aside for all the obvious reasons.” Should Moore withdraw? Should the Republican Party try to replace him before the mid-December election?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – It

’s not even Thanksgiving yet – are you annoyed by seeing Christmas and holiday season notices already?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch