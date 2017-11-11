4-Alarm Fire Rips Through East Boston Warehouse

BOSTON (CBS) – Officials are asking the public to avoid the Border Street area in East Boston where firefighters were battling a 4-alarm blaze.

No injuries were reported. Officials evacuated a nearby strip mall as a precautionary measure. Firefighters responded to reports of a building fire on Border Street at a vacant, three-story warehouse.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the roof area.

Firefighters had to use saws to get into the building, said Boston Fire Department Chief of Operations Jerry Fontana.

“It was pretty much buttoned up, hard to get into, rolling steel doors that had to be cut open. All of the doors were heavy steel doors so access was an issue,” Fontana said at the scene.

Fire officials reported fire in several dumpsters inside the building.

The building is adjacent to the shopping center in Central Square by the tunnels. Streets surrounding the fire were closed.