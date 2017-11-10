Water Main Break Floods Beacon Hill Intersection

BOSTON (CBS) – A major water main break is expected to cause problems for the morning commute in Beacon Hill.
Check: Traffic Updates
An underground pipe broke around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Revere Street and flooded the intersection with Charles Street near the Charles MGH MBTA stop.
The water pushed mud and rocks onto the sidewalks near several stores and reached Storrow Drive.
Crews have been working to shut off the water and stop the flooding, which is having a minor effect on Storrow Drive traffic inbound just out of the tunnel.