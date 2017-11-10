Providence Police Say No Weapons Found In Truck Shot By Officers On I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say no weapons were found in a white pickup truck involved in a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare tells WPRI-TV that some of the officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, which happened Thursday around 10:45 a.m. on a jam-packed section of road where two highways merge alongside the Providence Place Mall.

Pare said they are now reviewing the video. He said nine or 10 officers fired their weapons.

Police haven’t released the identity of the man killed or the female passenger who was seriously wounded.

A witness who filmed the shooting from a neighboring on-ramp told news outlets that the driver was boxed in on the road and slammed into cars behind him and in front of him as officers surrounded it.

Police said the man shot and killed is not the suspect in an earlier incident where a handcuffed man stole a Rhode Island State police cruiser.

Donald Morgan, who police said stole the cruiser, remains at large. He is 35-years-old and has no known address.

