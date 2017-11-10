WEATHER ALERT: Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Providence Police Say No Weapons Found In Truck Shot By Officers On I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say no weapons were found in a white pickup truck involved in a deadly police shooting on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare tells WPRI-TV that some of the officers were wearing body cameras during the shooting, which happened Thursday around 10:45 a.m. on a jam-packed section of road where two highways merge alongside the Providence Place Mall.

provtruck Providence Police Say No Weapons Found In Truck Shot By Officers On I 95

A white pickup involved in a police chase that ended near the Providence Place Mall (WBZ-TV)

Pare said they are now reviewing the video. He said nine or 10 officers fired their weapons.

Police haven’t released the identity of the man killed or the female passenger who was seriously wounded.

providence Providence Police Say No Weapons Found In Truck Shot By Officers On I 95

Several officers fired at the truck on a ramp to I-95 in Providence, Nov. 9, 2017. (Image credit: Michael Perry)

A witness who filmed the shooting from a neighboring on-ramp told news outlets that the driver was boxed in on the road and slammed into cars behind him and in front of him as officers surrounded it.

Police said the man shot and killed is not the suspect in an earlier incident where a handcuffed man stole a Rhode Island State police cruiser.

Donald Morgan, who police said stole the cruiser, remains at large. He is 35-years-old and has no known address.

morgan Providence Police Say No Weapons Found In Truck Shot By Officers On I 95

Donald Morgan (Photo Courtesy: RI State Police)

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

