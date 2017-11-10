Patriots Hogan, Cannon, Brown Out Vs. Broncos; Bennett Among Questionable

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots Chris Hogan, Marcus Cannon and Malcom Brown have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos in Denver.

With Hogan out with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers, that leave just three healthy receivers on the New England depth chart: Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett. Amendola is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

Cannon’s absence (due to an ankle injury) will likely mean LaAdrian Waddle will be starting at right tackle and have to deal with Denver’s prolific pass rusher Von Miller.

Martellus Bennett practiced with his new old team for the first time on Friday after being claimed off waivers on Thursday, and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. He is reportedly dealing with a torn rotator cuff, and went off on the Green Bay medical staff on Friday after they released him earlier this week under the failure to disclose an injury designation.

In addition to Amendola and Bennett, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle) and Eric Rowe (groin), and defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Denver linebacker Todd Davis (ankle), wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), and tackle Donald Stephenson (calf) are all listed as questionable.