WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT Near Record Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Eye On Education: Elementary School Serving School Lunches With A Twist

By Paula Ebben
Filed Under: Eye On Education, Norwood, Paula Ebben, School Lunch

BOSTON (CBS) – Kids can be tough critics – especially when it comes to being enthused about school lunches.

A Norwood elementary school is cooking fresh food right in the cafeteria

“There are some improvements here and I really like it,” one student said.

The rave cafeteria reviews from fifth graders at Oldham Elementary School are no accident

lunch2 Eye On Education: Elementary School Serving School Lunches With A Twist

Chef Jared Becker. (WBZ-TV)

It’s the work of Jared Becker, Boston-based regional executive chef for Chartwells K-12. He makes sure 250,000 students are fed every day as he manages over 100 school districts.

“Everything we can do to get the kids the best food available is going to help them with eating not only every day, but more often and we want that to happen,” he said.

In a way, it’s a swing back to the olden days. Gone are re-heated foil boxes of meals. Everything – even pizza – is made fresh on site.

The Town of Norwood spent almost $150,000 last year on new kitchen equipment for this lunch makeover.

lunch1 Eye On Education: Elementary School Serving School Lunches With A Twist

Norwood cafeteria staff serves students fresh food. (WBZ-TV)

Children now know their vegetables are from local farmers.

Becker thinks with sophisticated kids who are used to watching cooking shows and eating out with their families, school lunch can never be the same.

“As we put chefs in the schools, they can make those menu items and get them out there to really have the kids allowing them to have that very entertaining meal, not just something for nourishment but they can be excited about,” Becker said.

Chartwells’ resident dietician sees fresh cooking at school as a main ingredient of a good education.

“They’re spending the majority of their day at school and in order to think in class, or to lead actively in all the activities they’re doing, they need good nutrition to fuel them through the day,” said Kelsey Massis.

Chartwells even has a high-tech connection for parents, an app called “Nutrislice” so parents can see menus in advance and manage safety issues like food allergies.

More from Paula Ebben
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch