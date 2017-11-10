NightSide – Should Boys Be Allowed To Play Field Hockey?

BOSTON (CBS) – Last night, the Somerset Berkley field hockey team defeated Canton 3-2 in overtime to advance to the next round of the playoffs. The game winning goal was scored by Lucas Crook, son of the team’s coach Jen Crook. Lucas and another boy are allowed to play on the Somerset team since there is no equivalent team for boys. But Canton’s coach has complained that the boys are too physical, and that it is unfair to ask her girls to play against them. What do you think? Should boys be allowed to play on the girls field hockey team?