NightSide – Bombshell Allegations About Roy Moore

BOSTON (CBS) – Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore is facing some heat over allegations published today by the Washington Post. Four separate women have stated that Moore behaved inappropriately with them while they were underage (the youngest at 14) and he was in his thirties. Some Republicans have stated that if these allegations are true, that Moore has no place in the U.S. Senate. What do you think should happen? Should Moore’s campaign be put on hold? Should he withdraw? Should the Republican Party try to replace him before the mid-December election?